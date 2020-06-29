Hawke's Bay Regional Council (HBRC) is set to consider funding at least three people who would have the sole remit of trying to mitigate climate change in the region.

Councillor and deputy chief executive Rick Barker has submitted a proposal to create a new group called Climate Mitigation Hawke's Bay (CMHB) to tackle the region's declared climate emergency.

His notice of motion will be discussed at a meeting of the Environment and Integrated Catchments Committee on Wednesday.

In the proposal Barker said there was a "lack of organised and structured activity" focused on mitigating the effects of the climate change at a regional level.

Barker recommended CMHB have a minimum staff of three, with the necessary facilities and support to be effective.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council declared a climate emergency almost a year ago today, on June 27, 2019.

Barker suggested that HBRC needed to move on that declaration.

Rick Barker has put forward a motion to create a new group focused on Hawke's Bay climate mitigation. Photo / File

The CMHB would be a "semi-autonomous unit, similar to Civil Defence, which will have a governance structure of regional council chair, the region's four mayors and the chair of Ngāti Kahungunu iwi," he wrote.

The CMHB would also be able to bring forward proposals to the regional council and Government on policies and initiatives that will attempt to alleviate the effects of climate change in the region.

Initially funded from the Regional Disaster Damage Relief Fund in the early stages, the CMHB would report at least every six months to council on its activities.

Barker noted that CMHB would not be supported by legal powers to bring about change and that Hawke's Bay "cannot solve this issue alone".

"The region has an obligation to do its very best to mitigate the effects of climate change and this council and region will be judged not on what it said about climate change but what it did."

Tom Kay, from Forest & Bird, said climate change is the biggest issue Hawke's Bay will ever face.

"Now is absolutely the time to investment in the health of our people and the planet, and climate change mitigation is at the forefront of that investment," he said.

"It will have indescribable effects on us and our environment."

Kay said he was pleased to see the proposal would look to prioritise work on climate change mitigation.

"We look forward to seeing the region transform as it embraces new models of sustainable agriculture, transport, and industry."