Health Minister David Clark and Finance Minister Grant Robertson have approved $10 million in funding towards an upgrade to Hawke's Bay Hospital's radiology department.

But Tukituki MP Lawrence Yule claims the "scramble" to provide the money has only occurred because he "stumbled across a mistake".

Yule released a statement on Friday saying Clark's "continuing bumbling" had seen progress stop on the upgrade.

Then in a letter seen by Hawke's Bay Today addressed to the Hawke's Bay DHB on Monday, Clark states the project had now been approved with a maximum Crown entity contribution of $10m towards the total $19.9m cost.

Hawke's Bay DHB will need to self-fund the remainder of the required investment, Clark said.

Clark also approved $4.2m towards a $20.8m investment to refurbish and expand Hawke's Bay Hospital's operating theatres to allow more surgeries to take place.

The costs of the project, first announced in 2017, have ballooned in recent years, due in part to the need for seismic strengthening.

Clark said in the letter: "These projects will provide safe and appropriate facilities for your staff and patients. I look forward to their completion. Congratulations on securing approval. Please pass on my thanks to your team for their work."

HBDHB referred all comment on the funding announcement to the Ministry of Health.

A spokesman from the health minister's office refused to comment on the letter, but said the business case was presented to Clark and Robertson on Friday.

"We'll be providing information on the Ministers' decision in due course," he said.

"MoH officials' work on the business case was delayed somewhat this year as they prioritised work on the Covid-19 response."

Tukituki MP Lawrence Yule said, in his view, the letter to the DHB was a way for the Government to cover mistakes.

"I have clearly rattled them and they have scrambled to respond."

A fortnight ago Yule questioned the Government's delay in approving the $10m, after it was approved in the budget in November 2018.

"The Minister is now saying he never received a recommendation to approve it," he wrote in a press release on Friday.

"Where is the money ... ? Is it sitting on the Health Minister's desk and he thinks he's already approved it?"

Yule claimed he had "embarrassed" the Government into making a decision.

"I think I have stumbled on to a mistake and the ministry is scrambling to correct it."