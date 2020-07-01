On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Health Minister David Clark and Finance Minister Grant Robertson have approved $10 million in funding towards an upgrade to Hawke's Bay Hospital's radiology department.
But Tukituki MP Lawrence Yule claims the "scramble" to provide themoney has only occurred because he "stumbled across a mistake".
Yule released a statement on Friday saying Clark's "continuing bumbling" had seen progress stop on the upgrade.
Then in a letter seen by Hawke's Bay Today addressed to the Hawke's Bay DHB on Monday, Clark states the project had now been approved with a maximum Crown entity contribution of $10m towards the total $19.9m cost.
Hawke's Bay DHB will need to self-fund the remainder of the required investment, Clark said.
Clark also approved $4.2m towards a $20.8m investment to refurbish and expand Hawke's Bay Hospital's operating theatres to allow more surgeries to take place.
The costs of the project, first announced in 2017, have ballooned in recent years, due in part to the need for seismic strengthening.
Clark said in the letter: "These projects will provide safe and appropriate facilities for your staff and patients. I look forward to their completion. Congratulations on securing approval. Please pass on my thanks to your team for their work."