Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield is giving an update on whether there are any new imported cases of Covid-19.

He is giving the update in a press conference from the Ministry of Health at 1pm.

Yesterday there were four new cases reported in border facilities, with one person in hospital.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Four new cases of Covid-19; one person in hospital

• Coronavirus Covid-19: What will NZ's next six months look like?

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern talks to Mike Hosking about David Clark and Ashley Bloomfield

• Coronavirus Australia: Why Covid-19 isn't going anywhere soon

Advertisement

The man in his 30s who arrived from India last week was isolating at the Haka Hotel but was moved to Auckland City Hospital after developing symptoms.

He was being treated in a separate room in a ward and was in a stable condition. No staff are considered to be close contacts.

Bloomfield said yesterday: "While [this] news that one of our recent cases is in hospital may be concerning to some, it is something the health system in New Zealand has remained prepared for.

"I want to reassure the wider community that this person is receiving good treatment from the team at Auckland City Hospital who have previous experience of managing positive cases."

The other cases was a woman in her 30s from India who'd been isolating separately from her husband, who'd earlier tested positive, but was considered a close contact.

Another was a man in his 30s from Nepal who was isolating with three other family members who were all tested - two were negative and a third was pending. All are being considered close contacts.

And the fourth was a man in his 30s who tested positive as part of the routine day three testing.