A person has died after being hit by a train in Hamilton in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene, near Peachgrove Rd, shortly before 3am.

Police confirmed the death in a statement just before 6.30am.

Motorists in the area are being told that road diversions are in place and people are being asked to follow the signage in the area.