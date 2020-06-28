A person has died after being hit by a train in Hamilton in the early hours of this morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene, near Peachgrove Rd, shortly before 3am.
Police confirmed the death in a statement just before 6.30am.
Motorists in the area are being told that road diversions are in place and people are being asked to follow the signage in the area.