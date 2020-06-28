A tree fallen over tracks close to Auckland's Britomart Station forced the temporary closure of a line and rail commuters warned they would face a longer journey to work this morning.

All services on the Onehunga line were temporarily suspended at 6.40am and Auckland Transport warned those heading into the CBD on the western and southern lines to expect delays and cancellations during morning rush.

Auckland Transport tweeted that the tree was partially blocking the line at Parnell.

TRAIN SUSPENDED ON THE ONEHUNGA LINE - 6:40AM

Due to a tree partially blocking the line at Parnell, Onehunga line services are not running btwn Penrose & Britomart. A rail shuttle is in place btwn Onehunga & Penrose.

Expect some delays & cancellations to Western, Southern trains pic.twitter.com/dcVwv5aYQI — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) June 28, 2020

Auckland Transport said a rail shuttle was taking passengers by bus between Penrose and Britomart.

Advertisement

Workers cleared the tree from the tracks with the trains resuming from Onehunga at 7.15am and from Britomart at 7.18am.

Auckland Transport said there would be ongoing delays and cancellations and apologised for the inconvenience.



And commuters heading into the city by sea this morning from Gulf Harbour also face disruptions due to adverse forecast weather.

Auckland Transport says because of expected deteriorating conditions in the Waitemata Harbour all Gulf Harbour ferry services from 7am would be replaced by road.