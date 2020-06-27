An elderly person had to be rescued by police after getting lost and ending up along a motorway in Wellington.

Police received a call around 4.40pm about the person walking along the Wellington Urban Motorway towards the Terrace Tunnel.

"The informant was concerned as the motorway was rather busy at the time and the person was walking on the very edge of the road," a police spokeswoman said.

The speed limit on the Wellington Urban Motorway is 100 kilometres per hour.

A police unit arrived quickly and managed to locate the person.

"Appears to be an elderly person who was lost while trying to get to the city," the spokeswoman said.

"Police dropped them off at a bus stop so they could get a bus back home."