Armed police have closed down a West Auckland neighbourhood today as they unsuccessfully searched a house for a "person of interest".

At 12.20pm Auckland Police cordoned off the streets surrounding Universal Drive, Henderson.

NZ Police said they were unsuccessful in the search of the property and they are conducting "ongoing inquiries" today to find the wanted individual.

The cordons around Universal Drive were lifted shortly after 2pm today.

Police would not specify what the person of interest was wanted for other than to say if was for past offences.

But police added that it was unlikely officers would be armed in their ongoing enquiries today.

Due to a road closure in Henderson, Universal Drive is temporarily closed outside the Pak'nSave Supermarket. 146 services will instead use Rathgar Road and Pomaria Road. pic.twitter.com/RenleWPDjB — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) June 27, 2020

"There's not going to be armed police roaming around," an NZ Police spokesperson said.

Due to the Universal Drive closure outside Pak'nSave Supermarket, Auckland Transport has had to divert it's 146 services to use Rathgar Road and Pomaria Road.