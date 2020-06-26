Will the recent run of new border-related Covid-19 cases come to an end today?

The Ministry of Health will announce today's cases via a media statement, which is expected to be released at 1pm.

The Herald will update this file as soon as it is released.

As of yesterday, there were 13 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, all of them in managed isolation or quarantine.

Advertisement

Three new cases of the virus were announced yesterday - one in Rotorua and two in Christchurch.

Of the 1519 people who contracted the virus in New Zealand, 1484 have recovered.

relating to the Government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic were released this morning.

The papers showed the Government prepared hundreds of motorhomes to help house an anticipated 16,000 people returning to New Zealand in part because help from commercial providers was not forthcoming.

A Cabinet paper from April 23, discussed making $10 million available for temporary accommodation for health and disability workers who needed to self-isolate but for various reasons couldn't do so in their homes.

Those reasons included if someone in their home had Covid-19 or was self-isolating, or if they lived with a vulnerable person.

Hundreds of government documents relating to Covid-19 have been released today. Photo / File

The Government also expected huge housing demand as New Zealanders returning from overseas had to be placed in quarantine or managed isolation facilities.

"During the early stage of New Zealand's Covid-19 response, commercial accommodation providers were reluctant to accommodate people needing to quarantine or self-isolate.

Advertisement

"The self-contained and mobile nature of motorhomes made them a good alternative option," the paper said.

"The initial predictions of the number of people requiring temporary accommodation were also extremely high, at around 16,000. This was largely due to the number of people booked on flights to return to New Zealand over a short period of time."

Almost 600 motorhomes were made available in Auckland, Christchurch and Queenstown, including 305 at Auckland's ASB Showgrounds, 250 at the A&P Showgrounds in Christchurch, and 44 in the Wellington Top 10 Holiday Park.

But the expected demand did not transpire.

The $10m was approved and announced on May 12.

The paper notes that 302 households have been placed into temporary accommodation by April 19, at a cost of just over $1m, with a further 99 in the process of being placed.

Most of the placed people lived in New Zealand, but 19 other countries were also referenced as the place of their "affected homes" including Australia, the UK and Germany.

Thirty-five people were in temporary accommodation after leaving quarantine or managed isolation.