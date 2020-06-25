A fiery crash that saw a burning truck end up down a bank and onto railway tracks has closed a Waikato highway this morning.

And police have confirmed a person has also died in a crash involving a logging truck in Northland this morning.

Police are warning motorists to avoid State Highway 27 north of Matamata following a serious crash near Waharoa.

Emergency services were responding to the crash between a truck and a ute, which happened about 6.30am.

Both the truck and ute went down a bank and the truck burst into flames.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the burning lorry ended up on railway tracks. An alert was sent to notify all trains to stop.

One person had been rescued from the ute.

The road was closed and a rescue helicopter had been sent to the scene.

Diversions were being put in place, however motorists were asked to avoid the area.

An earlier serious crash in Tokoroa has left State Highway 1 closed this morning.

Two people have been seriously injured in a crash south of Lichfield at the intersection of SH1 and Puriri Rd.





In Northland an empty logging truck collided with a car around 7am on State Highway 14 at Wheki Valley.

Police confirmed one person died at the scene.



The Serious Crash unit has been notified and the road is currently closed and was expected to remain so for some time.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area or take an alternative route if possible.