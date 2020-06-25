Health Minister David Clark's Wikipedia entry was today edited to include a new piece of information.
As of earlier this morning, the entry about Clark on Wikipedia states that he is, as well as the Minister for Health, "an avid campaigner for throwing under the bus policy".
The Health Minister and director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield have been the subject of controversy for comments made by Clark yesterday, when he was accused of throwing Bloomfield under the bus over the border blunders.
Today, the minister said he stands by his comments but stopped short of apologising to his health boss, saying the pair have a "close working relationship".
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, however, said neither man is responsible for recent border blunders.
"There is no way a general can be responsible for the actions of a soldier in the field," he told the House this afternoon.
He said the "general is not responsible, any more than the minister was, in these cases".
This comes after Clark was accused of humiliating Bloomfield yesterday in a media stand-up.
At the time, Clark said: "The director-general has accepted protocol wasn't being followed; he has accepted responsibility for that and has set about putting it right."
He delivered this line while Bloomfield was standing behind him.
National leader Todd Muller said this was appalling behaviour and his health spokesman, Michael Woodhouse, said Clark owed Bloomfield and apology.
But asked if he would apologise to Bloomfield, Clark just repeated earlier statements that Bloomfield was "absolutely pivotal".
"On many occasions, I have acknowledged him as an exceptional public servant and I do stand by those comments."
When pressed further, Clark said: "I have confidence in him and stand by my comments yesterday."
He said he has ministerial responsibility for the health system, "both good and bad".
Clark did say that both he and Bloomfield had been let down.
In recent days, it was revealed that almost all of the 55 people, who left managed isolation under compassionate grounds, had not been tested for Covid-19 before leaving.
"Both Dr Bloomfield and I have been let down in this situation – we are both focused on making sure the problems that we have found, are fixed," Clark said.
Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters' comments in the House appeared to absolve both Clark and Bloomfield of responsibility over the saga.
"We know that at specific sites, there were examples of failure. At none of those sites was it the clear and present responsibility of Dr Ashley Bloomfield, or the Minister for Health."
New Zealanders on Twitter today raised more than $1800 to send flowers to Bloomfield, but, at the director general's suggestion, the money will instead be donated to charity.