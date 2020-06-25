Police are calling on Aucklanders to "do better" following an uptick of assaults and disorders in the central city.

Superintendent Karyn Malthus, Auckland City District Commander, says police weekend incidents have increasingly occurred as restrictions lifted on bars and nightclubs.

At one incident along Fort St last weekend, police responded to a disorder incident in which one person was allegedly knocked unconscious as multiple fights broke out.

But police found themselves on the receiving end of violence when they arrived.

"Police officers called in to assist were met with verbal abuse and had alcohol bottles thrown at them while they were trying to provide assistance," Malthus said.

"One officer suffered minor cuts after a bottle shattered against a nearby police vehicle.

"Police were trying to disperse those fighting and clear an area so that the person could receive medical assistance."

In many cases, the behaviour displayed towards cops as they attend violent incidents was completely unacceptable.

Police attended numerous assaults across Auckland's CBD over the past two weeks, with victims involved suffering serious injuries.

"In some cases it is very fortunate that police were not dealing with fatalities here," Malthus said.

"We are observing that a large number of these incidents we are attending on these nights are fuelled by excessive alcohol consumption."

In response to the escalating incidents, police will be increasing their presence on the city streets at the weekends.

"Police have been working with our partners, including city bar owners, to look at how processes can be improved to move people out of venues efficiently come closing time," Malthus said.

"Let's turn things around, Auckland.

"Police want you to have a fun night out, but the most important thing is that everybody is safe and you look after each other."

Keep safe on a night out:

• Have a plan to get home safely - whether that's a sober driver, or money for a taxi.

• Stick with your group and stay connected with your friends.

• Leave your alcohol at home - there's a liquor ban in place across the city and that includes consuming alcohol inside your vehicle. Doing so can incur a $250 fine.

• Finished at the bar for the night? It's probably time to go home, don't hang around the city after leaving the bar or nightclub.

