After Health Minister David Clark laid the blame for the border blunder on director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, Kiwis reacted with outrage.
In an effort to show Bloomfield that they did not stand with Clark on his views, a fundraiser was set up to send "blooms for Bloomfield".
It all started when a Kiwi wanted to do something nice for Bloomfield and send him some flowers.
The Twitter user shared her bank details and her plan on Twitter this morning and invited others to chip in, if they felt like it.
More than $1800 was raised, in less than six hours, with the intention of sending Dr Bloomfield some flowers and cupcakes as a thank you for the work he has been doing.
However, the money will instead all go to charity.
The kind gesture wasn't without controversy, with many people on Twitter saying there were more noble ways to spend money and that Bloomfield is simply doing the job he gets paid to do.
Others argued that a kind gesture is always a positive thing and this was an example of that.
The director general of health today said he hasn't received any flowers and would "love if people have money they wish to put to a good cause, then they donate it to a local charity".
The Aunties and Shakti will receive the entirety of the money raised.
