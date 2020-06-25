An able seaman died after a cable snapped under too much tension while loading logs onto a large vessel in April 2019, an investigation has found.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission recommended the operator of the bulk carrier Coresky OL carry out a comprehensive safety assessment.

The seaman died on the night of April 3, 2019, after securing equipment recoiled on the vessel at Eastland Port, Gisborne, TAIC said in its final report published today.

The crew of the Taiwanese-owned operator Shi Wei Navigation Co Ltd were using a crane to tension a wire rope to secure logs on the ship's deck.

"The wire rope was zig-zagged like a single bootlace over the cargo, through a series of pulleys held in place by foot wires that ran up the sides of the cargo," chief investigator of accidents Aaron Holman said.

Two able seamen were standing close to the wire rope to monitor the tension which was being applied by the crane.

As it stopped, a foot wire parted, securing equipment recoiled and part of the equipment struck and fatally injured one of the seamen.

The load that was being applied by the crane, along with the configuration of the pulleys, snapped the wire.

The crew had not enough information on the hazards associated with wires under tension, TAIC said.

The cargo securing manual provided no guidance on a safe system of work for cargo securing operations.

"The manual was silent on this because the operator's safety management system didn't include a safety assessment for cargo securing operations," said Holman.

"A ship's crew should know about these sorts of details and the potential dangers, and their employers – the ship operators – should have safety management systems that include appropriate procedures and guidance and a safe system of work."

Shih Wei Navigation Co Ltd was recommended to carry out a safety assessment for vessels that carry deck log cargo by TAIC.