A 14-year-old boy has been charged over a car crash that hurt seven teenagers after an abandoned police pursuit.

The teenager appeared on charges at the Youth Court in Christchurch this morning.

He cannot be named for legal reasons.

Court documents say he faces five charges of dangerous driving causing injury, failing to stop for police, unlawfully taking of a motor vehicle, as well as a theft charge.

The teen will be back in court next Tuesday.

"As the matter is before the Youth Court, police will not be confirming any further details," a police statement said this morning.

Police had said a "suspicious" car with eight people inside it was seen by officers travelling through Rolleston just south of Christchurch at 4.22am on Sunday morning.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle but it took off, starting a pursuit that was abandoned soon after "due to the nature of driving".

The car was found more than 30km away by police on Bridge St in Rakaia.

It appears the car had struck a fence and rolled.

The Herald understands that the mother of one teenager thought their child had been asleep in bed that night.

However, it's understood they sneaked out in the night to join friends.

The parents only found out she was gone when police phoned with the terrible news in the early hours of the morning.

Two Westpac rescue helicopters and at least three ambulances were sent to the scene.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed seven people were rushed to hospital, including two in a critical condition. Four others had serious injuries while another was in a moderate condition.

Police today said one teen has been discharged while another is in a stable condition. The six others have requested privacy.