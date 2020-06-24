A man out for a late-night walk died after being swept down a river near Tangiwai.

Police confirmed they were called to an area near Ōhakune just before 9pm yesterday.

"Sadly, police recovered the body of a man about 9.45pm."

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed they too were at the scene; as were St John staff, who sent a helicopter and an ambulance from Ōhakune.

St John's services were not required in the end, however.

A police spokeswoman said it is understood the man had been out for a walk at the time.

Authorities are now looking into the circumstances of the incident, she said.