A man out for a late-night walk died after being swept down a river near Tangiwai.
Police confirmed they were called to an area near Ōhakune just before 9pm yesterday.
READ MORE:
• One dead after swimmers swept down Waikato River when spillway floodgates open
• Drownings: Four dead, one missing, after young boy swept out to sea at Napier
• Family in shock after Emily Branje, 9, swept away at Hokitika
• Two confirmed dead after flash floods in Waitakere Ranges
"Sadly, police recovered the body of a man about 9.45pm."
Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed they too were at the scene; as were St John staff, who sent a helicopter and an ambulance from Ōhakune.
St John's services were not required in the end, however.
A police spokeswoman said it is understood the man had been out for a walk at the time.
Authorities are now looking into the circumstances of the incident, she said.