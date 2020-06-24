A severely disabled Queenstown 4-year-old may miss schooling because his caregiver is in danger of being booted out of the country.

Lana McLuskey, from Scotland, has offered one-on-one support to Levi Vallance at Gem's childcare centre since early last year.

She has also had her visa varied to allow her to work up to 14 hours a week with him at his home.

On turning 5 next month, Levi is due to start at Shotover Primary School, which is ready to employ McLuskey as his teacher aide for 25 hours a week.

However, Immigration New Zealand says she needs to be sponsored for at least 30 hours per week and will not renew her visa.

That is despite the Ministry of Health being prepared to continue funding her for 10 to 14 hours a week of at-home support for Levi, meaning she would easily pass the 30 hours-a-week requirement.

Shotover Primary also advertised the teacher's aide position to see if a suitable New Zealander was available, but got no response.

Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker said he was "pushing very hard" to influence Immigration NZ's decision, and was "very thankful" Associate Minister of Immigration Poto Williams was looking into the case.

He had observed "the wonderful and trusting relationship between Levi and his caregiver".

"They have a close bond, and much of Levi's progress has been down to Lana's support."

Levi's mother, Lauren Moore, said he was making great progress from his one-on-one sessions with McLuskey due to her "experience, knowledge, rapport and personality".

"Lana's attended so many of his therapy sessions and she knows all of his therapists."

Going to school was "a massive change for Levi" and Moore said he could not cope without McLuskey.

"He wouldn't be able to go to school with someone who doesn't know how to manage and help him, yet to go to school is his right.

"We have had great support from his therapists and Gem's has been phenomenal, but there are some massive flaws in the system."

McLuskey said it was "a shock" she might be forced to leave New Zealand.

"I just wish [Immigration NZ] met Levi and me and saw how well we get on.

"Compared to a year-and-a-half ago, he's so much better, it's just unreal."

Immigration NZ was not able to respond to inquiries by deadline.