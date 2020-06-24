A full-scale emergency at Wellington Airport is over after an Air New Zealand passenger jet - reportedly with fumes in the cabin - landed safely this morning.

A third alarm situation was called about 7.45am after reports of smoke on the Christchurch-Wellington flight.

Six fire crews were initially called to the airport as a result, before several other fire engines from around the Wellington region were all sent to the scene because of the potential danger.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said flight NZ5330 from Christchurch to Wellington landed safely in Wellington around 8am after the pilots were alerted to fumes in the cabin.

Advertisement

"Customers were disembarked as normal and emergency services were called as a precaution. The aircraft is now being checked following the incident."

A central fire communications spokeswoman told the Herald there were reports that the cockpit of the aircraft - as well as the cabin area - had filled with smoke.

It was not known at that stage if there was an actual fire on the plane.

Something is happening at Wellington airport. Lots of police, ambulances and fire engines. pic.twitter.com/fByzbT7F65 — Mike Casey [NXS] (@mikecasey) June 24, 2020

The aircraft landed safely and the fumes were said to have dissipated by then, authorities said.

Police said they had received a request from Fire and Emergency NZ to cordon roads around the airport, a spokeswoman said.

Just after 8am, however, police said they had since been stood down and no cordons had been put up as a result.

A member of the public shared a photo of the runway just before 8am, saying: "Something is happening at Wellington Airport. Lots of police, ambulances and fire engines."

The Wellington Free Ambulance service sent four ambulances to the scene at the height of the situation.

Advertisement

Everyone was assessed at the scene and no one required medical treatment.