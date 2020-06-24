A full-scale emergency at Wellington Airport is over after a plane filled with smoke landed safely on the runway this morning.

A third alarm situation was called about 7.45am when there was a report that an incoming aircraft had filled with smoke.

Six fire crews were initially called to the airport as a result, before several other fire appliances from around the Wellington region were all sent to the scene because of the potential danger.

A central fire communications spokeswoman told the Herald there were reports that the cockpit of the aircraft - as well as the cabin area - had filled with smoke.

It was not known at that stage if there was an actual fire on the plane.

The aircraft, however, landed safely and the smoke was said to have dissipated by then, authorities said.

Police said they had received a request from Fire and Emergency NZ to cordon roads around the airport, a spokeswoman said.

Just after 8am, however, police said they had since been stood down and no cordons had been put up as a result.

A member of the public shared a photo of the runway just before 8am, saying: "Something is happening at Wellington Airport. Lots of police, ambulances and fire engines."

The Wellington Free Ambulance service sent four ambulances to the scene at the height of the situation.

Everyone was assessed at the scene and no one required medical treatment.