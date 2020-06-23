A new primary school will be built in Waikanae, National Party deputy leader and education spokeswoman Nikki Kaye has pledged.

Kaye revealed the plans when she visited Waikanae Beach with the party's Ōtaki candidate Tim Costley on Wednesday.

Waikanae School principal Bevan Campbell and Kapakapanui School principal Craig Vidulich were present to hear the announcement first hand.

Kaye said a National government would "build a new primary school in Waikanae and deliver this by 2025".

She said an area in Waikanae Beach could be a suitable location especially as it would relieve pressure off Kapakapanui School and Waikanae School.

"Kāpiti has experienced huge growth over recent years enhanced by easier transport links with Wellington including the Kāpiti expressway which was part of National's Roads of National Significance.

"This growth has put Kāpiti schools and enrolment zones under pressure.

"Building a new primary school will help ease this pressure on local schools, help reduce classroom sizes and make sure more children can walk or bike to their local school.

Nikki Kaye and Tim Costley at Waikanae Beach. Photo / David Haxton

"A school was planned around a decade ago, but this has not happened due to land not being purchased in the right place.



"Primary schools across the district are averaging growth of around 60 pupils per school over the past five years.

"That means we need more than two new classrooms per school.

"One school grew by more than 110 students between 2015 and 2019.

Costley said, "Covid-19 and the sustained lockdown has hit every region hard, but Kāpiti's growth will continue particularly as Transmission Gully and the Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expressways are completed.

"Demand for housing is still high with new subdivisions selling quickly and many young families moving into the district for the quality of life it offers.



"Currently all residents living west of the Kāpiti Expressway need to travel through Waikanae and over the railway line to get to Waikanae School because Kapakapanui School is at maximum capacity.

"Growth in areas like Peka Peka further adds to this pressure.



"Children should be able to walk or bike to their local school and not spend half an hour in the car each day to get to and from school, driving past other schools on the way.

"Kāpiti needs this investment.

"We need to make sure our children are receiving the best possible education to set them up for their future and that means quality learning and more time with their teachers.

"Building a new primary school in Waikanae will help with this."



Campbell said, "A firm commitment to build a third primary school in Waikanae is great news for all especially for those families living at Waikanae Beach where we hope the school to be built."

Vidulich said, "Waikanae has continued to be a growth area for a number of years and a new school is pressing.

"It is likely that both Waikanae and Kapakapanui Schools will continue to have steady roll growth in the coming years and if nothing is done within the next year or so both schools will be under serious roll pressure.

"I am pleased to hear that if National is the next government a new school will be built."