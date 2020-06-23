An Auckland police officer has been sentenced today for drink driving.

Superintendent Karyn Malthus, Auckland City District Commander, said the officer plead guilty in relation to driving with excess breath alcohol.

The charge related to an off-duty incident in March.

The man, aged 34, received a fine and has been disqualified from driving for six months.

He remains a police employee and a separate employment process is underway.

"Police, like any other organisation, has privacy considerations and we are not in a position to comment further at this time," Malthus said.