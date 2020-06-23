The Government has formally requested National health spokesman Michael Woodhouse provide more information about the homeless man who allegedly spent two weeks in managed isolation.

Housing Minister Megan Woods wrote to Woodhouse today asking for his co-operation to "shed further light on this alleged breach".

Considerable resources had been directed towards getting to the bottom of the alleged incident but nothing could prove "the veracity of the claim".

Woodhouse last week said the homeless man claimed to be a returning New Zealander and joined the back of the queue at the four-star Crowne Plaza then stayed for 14 days in managed isolation.

Woods, who was given ministerial responsibility for the border programme on Friday, told Woodhouse in the letter that she asked officials to urgently look into the claim.

The All Of Government team conducted staff interviews, thoroughly reviewed records and reviewed CCTV footage at the hotel but "no evidence has been found to back up your claim", Woods said.

"I note that considerable amount of resource has been dedicated to investigating this issue, which entailed working through the records of all 1706 people who have been through this facility to date.

"Given this, I write to request further information from you or your source which could shed further light on this alleged breach, and may assist response team inquiries into the issue."

Woods said the allegation made by Woodhouse would indicate a serious breach and she took "any suggestion of wrongdoing at managed isolation and quarantine facilities very seriously".

Woodhouse, who hadn't seen the letter when he spoke to the Herald, said he would faithfully relay the request to his source but doubted they would want to reveal who they are.

He said the fact so much resource to investigating the allegation showed the Government doubted their systems and believed it could be true.

"They've decided it was possible which is why they didn't dismiss it as an urban myth."

Woodhouse called his source reliable and said he'd been careful to say the information was unverified.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield today said the claim could not be verified and that it "may well be an urban myth".

Senior New Zealand First minister Shane Jones accused National of scaremongering and spreading false claims.

Jones said it was poor form from the Opposition.

"It's a shallow attempt to spread fear and confusion and now the acid is on the MP to stack up that apocryphal story," he said.