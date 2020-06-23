A Kiwi woman who travelled from Scotland to Tauranga with multiple stops in various countries was let out of 14-day quarantine despite never being tested.

The Tauranga woman was allowed to socialise with other travellers in dedicated smoking areas.

She flew in to New Zealand on May 26 and was placed in quarantine at Auckland's Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Her father is furious with authorities for not conducting any Covid-19 tests and believes the system's mass failings could leave New Zealand in ruins.

"I'm glad to have my daughter back but this cannot go on. Our country cannot do what we just did [lockdown] or we'll be on our knees," he told Stuff.

He explained she was in close physical contact with numerous travellers during her journey from Scotland to Tauranga.

He also revealed she was released from quarantine one-and-a-half hours early and still hadn't had any Covid tests done.

The Crowne Plaza hotel where the woman served her 14-day quarantine. Photo / Google Maps

The woman still hasn't been asked to have a Covid test and doesn't recall any other passengers having one.

The backlash comes as a pair from the UK were allowed to leave quarantine on compassionate grounds before they tested positive for Covid-19.

TESTING KIWIS IN ISOLATION FACILITIES

Fifty-five people have left quarantine on compassionate exemptions since June 10 and all have now been followed up and tested. Some of these had been tested before departure.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield said 190 people staying at the Novotel Ellerslie with the two women and five people were yet to be followed up with.

The Ministry was working to contact 2159 people who've left isolation since that date.

Bloomfield said New Zealand was one of very few countries which requires both 14-day isolation and double-testing before being allowed in the community. He said this was in line with international health guidelines.

All people leaving managed isolation now need to return a negative Covid-19 test before leaving a facility.