The Government is "certainly hopeful" it will have a resolution to the long-running Ihumātao dispute before the election, says Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

But Government Ministers remain tight-lipped around any further details when it comes to the dispute.

This comes after reports again emerged that a deal between the Government and Fletchers – which legally owns the Ihumātao site – was close.

Discussions on this issue have been ongoing for a year after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern halted building work at Ihumātao until a resolution could be found.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Robertson said the Government was continuing these discussions and added that progress was being made.

Asked if he expected an announcement before the election, he said he was "certainly hopeful of that".

That was about the most detail any minister would give on the issue this morning.

Whānau Ora Minister Peeni Henare was not commenting on any Ihumātao questions this morning.

Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta would only say that no formal announcements had been made by the Government but she "hoped" things were moving closer to a formal resolution.

She did, however, confirm that a formal resolution was not discussed at Cabinet yesterday.

This is despite National's Judith Collins tweeting yesterday that it was her understanding that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was taking a proposal to Cabinet.

Ardern poured cold water over this claim.

She was also giving little away this morning but did say the Government was "still seeking to reach a conclusion".

Ardern said she was focusing on finding a resolution before visiting the site.

"I'm looking forward to the day when that can happen."

Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Andrew Little said it had been "quite a while" since he had received a briefing on the latest Ihumātao developments.

"My particular issue has been to make sure that whatever we do doesn't create the opportunity to argue that full and final settlement is not full and final settlement," he said, in reference to already agreed upon Treaty settlements.

He said so far, he is satisfied with what he has been told around where things are at – "I don't see any risk to that principle".

That will comes as welcome news to National leader Todd Muller, who this morning said reopening Treaty settlement issues would be precedent-setting.

He said no taxpayer money should be spent on Ihumātao.