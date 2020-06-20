Police are investigating a fourth shooting in three days after a person was hospitalised with gunshot wounds after an incident in Moerewa, Northland yesterday.

The person was stable after taking themselves to hospital with what appeared to be gunshot wounds around 8.10am yesterday, a police spokeswoman said.

Police are conducting inquiries to establish the circumstances but could not give further details.

In a separate incident in Auckland, a man was rushed to North Shore Hospital at about 5am on Saturday with gunshot wounds after an incident on Forrest Hill Rd.

The victim had undergone surgery and was reported to be stable, police said.

Police were investigating the firearm incident and inquiries were ongoing to locate the offenders. No other updates were available at this stage, police said.

It was the third person in the Auckland district to be shot within 24 hours.

The incident was not thought to be connected to the fatal shooting of Constable Matthew Hunt and the wounding of a second officer in Massey on Friday.

Hunt and the other officer - who has name suppression as he recovers in hospital - were gunned down on Reynella Drive after a routine traffic stop went horribly wrong.

The officers had tried to stop a vehicle of interest to police just before 10.30am.

The driver took off and when police located the vehicle it had crashed.

When Hunt and his colleague approached the car, a man got out and used a long-barrelled firearm to shoot them.

A man appeared in court yesterday charged with murder, attempted murder and injuring a member of the public who was struck by a car as the alleged killer fled the scene.

The accused has name suppression.

The investigation into Hunt's death, dubbed Operation Wheaton, is ongoing.