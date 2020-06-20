The shortest day of the year has dawned with slips, flooding and road disruptions across the Coromandel and Gisborne caused by heavy overnight rain, and forecasters warn more heavy rain is on the way.

It looks like a wet Sunday winter solstice (9.43am marked the point New Zealand will start getting more daylight as the sun reached its northernmost point in the sky before moving south) for Northland, Auckland, and the Waikato, as MetService forecasts showers and rain throughout the day.

Flooding has closed State Highway 25 between Hikuai and Tairua and the NZTA is asking motorists to avoid the area or expect delays to their travels.

UPDATE 8:10AM

Due to flooding, the Tairua River Bridge remains CLOSED. Contractors are on-site. Please continue to avoid the area or delay your journey if possible. ^EHhttps://t.co/IQ7Wa9E4is — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) June 20, 2020

The severe weather is also wreaking havoc in Gisborne, where the city's wastewater system is flooded.

Advertisement

State Highway 2 Opotiki to Gisborne was reduced to one lane at Waioeka Gorge after a slip, but has since reopened.

MetService has also issued a heavy rain warning for the ranges of Gisborne north of Tokomaru Bay.

Here's what weather to expect for today, the shortest day of the year. Much the same as yesterday for many. Full forecast at https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^AJ pic.twitter.com/HByLwXxirQ — MetService (@MetService) June 20, 2020

Periods of heavy rain, peaking at rates of 10 to 15mm/h, is expected and could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, MetService has warned. More surface flooding and slips is also possible, causing potentially hazardous driving conditions.

Heavy rain watches are also in place for the Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty north of Katikati, along with the Gisborne ranges.