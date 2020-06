A large landslip has closed one of the main roads on Wellington's Miramar Peninsula.

Wellington City Council said Shelly Bay Rd is closed between the Miramar Cutting and the Shelly Bay military base.

Surface flooding on Lambton Quay this morning. Photo / Katie Harris

Other smaller slips have also come down on Bowen St near the Tinakori Rd intersection and Hutchison Rd in Newtown.

There is also surface flooding in the central city.

Commuters are being asked to take extra care as rain continues to fall for a fifth straight day in the capital.