Drugs, 12 firearms and a stolen 2.6 tonne excavator valued at $35,000 were among gang assets seized in a recent police bust.

As part of a long-running operation targeting the central chapter of the Hells Angels gang, police searched a number of addresses, including a gang house, in Palmerston North.

Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Harrison said police also searched properties across Palmerston North, rural Manawatu, Whanganui, Auckland and Bay of Plenty.

"As a result of this operation, 16 properties have been searched, two clan labs have been shut down and 12 firearms, ammunition and a Taser have been recovered.

"Four high-end cars, six custom Harley Davidson Motorbikes, a stolen 2.6 tonne excavator valued at $35,000, two stolen trailers one worth $13,000 and a quantity of cash have been seized."

Four high-end cars and six custom Harley Davidson Motorbikes were among the items police recovered. Photo / Supplied

A hoard of drugs including, cocaine, ecstasy, methamphetamine and cannabis were also seized.

The 13 people arrested in the raids now face charges over the possession, manufacture and supply of class-A drugs, and firearms offences.

"These people have attempted to increase their own personal wealth and social status through the supply of illicit drugs, offending that contributes greatly to the misery and social harm of others," Harrison said.

Police were able to seize and remove "these ill-gotten status symbols of perceived success" through the hard work of dedicated investigators, he said.

"These illegal drugs cause devastating harm in our local communities and the public can be assured that we will continue to arrest those responsible and hold these offenders to account."

As profits drove organised crime, police would continue to target that motivation for people to become involved in such crime, Harrison said.

Harrison urged anyone with information on organised crime and gang-related offending in the communities to contact police.

Information can be provided to Police via 105 (phone or online reporting), or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

