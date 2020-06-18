A man arrested in a raid by armed police has been charged with the murder of Clifford Umuhuri.

Umuhuri died in Grafton, Auckland after being shot.

Early on June 1 police were called to an address on St Johns Rd to reports of shots being fired and people screaming.

A vehicle left the scene before stopping on Parkfield Terrace in Grafton, where Umuhuri was later found dead.

Last week a 26-year-old man was charged with aggravated robbery in relation to the incident.

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid said this morning a further arrest had been made.

Members of the homicide inquiry team, with the Armed Offenders Squad, executed a search warrant at an address in Druces Rd, Wiri where a person of interest was found.

A 30-year-old man had spoken with police and had now been charged with Umuhuri's murder, Schmid said.

He was due to appear in the Auckland District Court this afternoon.

Schmid said the investigation was continuing and further charges could still be laid.

Police are still appealing for sightings of a silver Nissan Skyline, which travelled from St Johns to the vicinity of Symonds St and Whitaker Place early on June 1.

It travelled from St Johns Rd, along Ngāpipi Rd, Tāmaki Drive and Quay St towards Whitaker Place between 6am and 6.24am, he said.

"We are exploring the possibility that this Nissan Skyline has stopped briefly on the route," he said.

"We need anyone who saw this vehicle or any suspicious activity along this route to contact the inquiry team."

* Information can be provided to the Auckland City Crime Squad on (09) 302 6557 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.