Just a day after overseas media highlighted the blunder that allowed two Covid-positive women to roam freely around New Zealand, they've taken aim again following the decision to bring the military in to control quarantine.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday announced that Air Commodore Darren (Digby) Webb had been called in to oversee the mandatory quarantine.

Now media from across the globe have taken a keen interest in how the Ministry of Health is "bungling" its handling of Kiwis returning from overseas and heading into quarantine.

The Telegraph called the incident and introduction of the military a "fiasco" while Bloomberg called it a "quarantine bungle".

"New Zealand authorities tracing 320 people as PM puts military in charge of quarantine following border fiasco" - Telegraph

The Telegraph's Giovanni Torre described New Zealand's situation as a "fiasco" while claiming health officials are in desperation mode.

"Health officials are desperately trying to contain the risk of the virus spreading.

"The [women's] leave was granted in contravention of rules that had been introduced on 9 June, and it is also understood daily health checks were not carried out properly."

Ardern Calls In Military After New Zealand Quarantine Bungle - Bloomberg

Bloomberg's Matthew Brockett was quick to call out New Zealand's handling of quarantine as a "bungle", claiming it is could be a "major blow" if it's not contained.

"New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called in the military to enforce border controls after two women who arrived from the UK were allowed to leave quarantine early and subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.

"Any further infections would be a major blow for New Zealand, which succeeded in eliminating coronavirus by imposing one of the strictest lockdowns in the world.

"The two new cases were the first in more than three weeks and brought an end to the country's brief period of being virus-free, which came with the recovery of the last of its previous patients on June 8."

"Jacinda Ardern's fury as UK travellers bring coronavirus back to NZ" - news.com.au

Australian media outfit news.com.au focused on Ardern's fury.

"New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has slammed the border bungle that allowed two UK residents, who have now been diagnosed with Covid-19, into her country as 'totally unacceptable'."

The article highlighted New Zealand's "process failure" and its now even stricter border and quarantine rules.

But one news.com.au reporter, Victoria Craw, praised Ardern despite the Ministry of Health's blunder.

"How refreshing to hear a politician admit a 'failure' and say they intend to fix it," she tweeted.

How refreshing to hear a politician admit a 'failure' and say they intend to fix it https://t.co/f6G6FQGFET @newscomauHQ @jacindaardern — Victoria Craw (@victoria_craw) June 17, 2020

Yesterday headlines around the world one reporter claimed "New Zealand is no lockdown success".

The Guardian's Emma Graham-Harrison painted a potentially dark picture for both New Zealand and China, two countries that originally kicked Covid to touch.

Now both countries have cases again, with The Guardian suggesting New Zealand faces a decision isolating from the world for years, or letting the virus back in in a bid for global inclusion.