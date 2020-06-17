Footage has emerged of the Mongrel Mob funeral two people who fled quarantine attended, which could have put hundreds of attendees at risk.

The two people, aged 8 and 19, were granted special permission to attend the funeral of a Mongrel Mob relative in Hamilton.

The Herald understands the pair flew with four other family members, including their mother, from Melbourne, before being granted an exemption to attend the tangi of slain gang member Deiderick John Grant, known as DJ Rogue.

Now footage has emerged of the 57-year-old's funeral which shows hundreds of people in close contact with one another.

The 19-minute video shows patched members, friends and family from children to grandparents walking Grant's casket out on his final journey.

Hundreds attended the funeral. Photo / YouTube

Hundreds of gatherers can be heard barking and making gang-related chants while walking shoulder to shoulder and exchanging hugs.

The pair were given strict instructions to follow as part of their compassionate exemption, including to remain in their vehicle on the journey to Hamilton - and to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) if they got out. They are also understood to have been told to stay in the vehicle during the tangi.

They were then required, with their other family members, to return to the quarantine hotel, the Pullman, in Auckland afterwards.

Instead, the pair fled.

Their actions could have left hundreds of attendees at risk.

The 57-year-old was killed at a Slim St, Bader, property on June 5.

Two people who fled from authorities, breaching their Covid quarantine restrictions, had been granted a special exemption to attend the funeral of a Mongrel Mob relative in Hamilton. Photo / YouTube

Last night former police commissioner Mike Bush claimed six members of the Australian family had absconded, though five were now back in isolation at the hotel.

When questioned by the Herald last night, the Ministry of Health revealed the two youngsters had now tested negative.

"The six members were staying at the Pullman Auckland in managed isolation and were granted exemption on compassionate grounds to attend the tangi and return to the facility on the same day.

"Four members of the family returned. A teenager and a child did not. The child was returned to the hotel-managed isolation and quarantine facility in Auckland.

"The teenager remains in self-isolation at a family property. The teenager in self-isolation in Hamilton has had a Covid-19 test and tested negative.

"The five family members' request to join the teenager has been declined and they will complete their isolation at the managed isolation and quarantine facility in Auckland."

Deiderick John Grant, known as 'DJ', was farewelled at the Waikato Mongrel Mob headquarters in Hamilton last week.

Strict border controls remain in place, with all arrivals going through health screening, getting tested for the virus and being forced to spend 14 days in quarantine or isolation.

Only travellers who have virus symptoms are placed in quarantine, whereas those who do not have symptoms go to an approved managed isolation facility.

People who are in quarantine after arriving in the country from overseas cannot attend a funeral or tangi.