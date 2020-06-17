An Auckland Lotto player has scooped $10.3 million on tonight's draw.

The lucky punter had the winning ticket for tonight's Powerball First Division.



The ticket was sold at Ponsonby's Richmond Rd Superette in Auckland. The prize is made up of $10m from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight's win comes just three weeks after a New Plymouth family scored themselves a life-changing $7.3 million with Powerball. The family are looking forward to building their dream home.

Two other Lotto players from Auckland and Tauranga will also be celebrating after winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division tonight. The winning Lotto tickets were both sold on MyLotto.

Advertisement

Strike Four rolled over tonight and will be $600,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Richmond Rd Superette should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Dela Bernard, whose Ponsonby store sold the winning ticket, was overjoyed at the news.

"That's great news, I'm so happy," she said.

Loyal Lotto patrons from all over Auckland came to buy tickets at her store, deemed to be "lucky" after it had sold a second division winning ticket, she said.

After selling tonight's golden ticket, the title of "the lucky store" seems apt.