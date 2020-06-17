Sixty firefighters are battling a huge chicken farm blaze on the outskirts tonight of a Waikato town.

Emergency services received multiple calls that a chicken shed was alight along Maiseys Rd in Waharoa at 5pm.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Paul Radden said the shed measured 168m by 16m.

"On arrival they found the fire well involved," he said.

Crews from as far as Hamilton were at the scene, where 60 firefighters and 18 trucks battled to contain the blaze.

"A Hazmat unit from Hamilton have been called in to monitor multiple gas cylinders at the property," Radden said.

There were no reports of injuries.

Police are at the scene managing traffic, a spokesperson said.

Mowbray Rd is expected to be closed.

St John Ambulance did not attend, a spokeswoman said.

The 26.7ha site houses 242,000 birds and was given council backing to build in December 2018.

The farm occupies 6.1ha of the 26.7ha houses the birds in six sheds that will take up 1.6ha. The balance of the land will be available for ranging by the birds.

Owned by Two Lands Limited (formally Matamata Poultry), the new farm, including land, cost $16-$18 million, Stuff reported.