By RNZ

Questions on protocols to stop the spread of the "unforgiving" virus are being raised after a botch-up allowed a woman with Covid-19 to leave isolation.

National Party leader Todd Muller told Morning Report the stakes were too high for the rules not to be followed.

"I'm as furious as I suspect most New Zealanders this morning.

Advertisement

"This is clumsy and totally inappropriate when you consider what's at stake here ... we've spent a number of months locking our country down, we've got ourselves to the point where we're Covid-free, we have systems in place that we expect to be followed and they simply weren't.

"We can't have such a lax approach to our border when the stakes are so high."

Muller said compassionate exemptions from quarantine should be allowed if the rules on testing were followed.

"You just have to confirm via a test that you are free of the virus before you can be released."

The handling of quarantine seemed "incredibly loose" with stories of people in managed isolation at hotels mingling in bars, he said.

Otago University infectious diseases expert Professor Michael Baker told Morning Report this was a serious error.

"We know how unforgiving this virus is."

He said there were two issues: "Are our protocols adequate and how well are they being applied?"

Advertisement

Not using face masks as a protocol in some public spaces was an important gap, he said.

"In this regard, we are really out of step with other countries."

As more people begin to come from overseas, quarantine facilities would need to be expanded and "the potential for risk and error will keep increasing," Baker said.

Clark should 'no longer hold this position'

National's health spokesperson has called the decision to allow the women to travel "staggeringly incompetent."

Michael Woodhouse told Newstalk ZB's Kate Hawkesby the women were meant to be tested on arrival, in isolation for seven days, then tested before they left.

He says it doesn't appear any of those things have been done.

"We were told we had the testing, tracing and quarantining system in place - clearly they're not being followed in the way the Ministry [of Health] said they would"

Woodhouse says the protocols are there, but they just weren't followed.

And he says the Minister of Health David Clark has been evading this issue - and should no longer hold his position.

"He's completely disengaged from a ministerial portfolio he knows he's not going to hold in the next two or three months.

"In fact, it should be in the next two or three days

"He's done enough to warrant somebody else coming in there and fixing this mess, he certainly doesn't appear capable of it or interested in it."

Rigorous testing underway

"We are reviewing exactly what has happened in these circumstances because they cannot be repeated," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said last night.

Yesterday compassionate leave for those in quarantine had been suspended.

In a Facebook message last night, Ardern said that would not change unless testing was "rigorous".

There was an expectation that anyone who came into from overseas was in quarantine for two weeks and would not leave without being tested, she said. "That was where there was a failure in this case."

Rigorous testing was underway of everyone they had been in contact with, even those remotely, she said.

"These individuals have not had contact with wider members of the public."

She said the government was taking the issue seriously and referred to the instance it was taken to court by a man in mandatory quarantine wanting to visit his dying father.

- By RNZ with NZ Herald



‌