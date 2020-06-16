A person has died in a car crash overnight at Rapahoe, north of Greymouth.

The single-vehicle crash on Seven Mile Rd was reported around 7.20pm, police said in a statement this morning.

Police took a second person in the car to hospital.

The road was down to one lane last night while the Serious Crash Unit attended the scene.

The circumstances of the crash are still being investigated.

According to the NZ Transport Agency, as of yesterday there had been 130 people killed on New Zealand roads since January 1 this year. Last night's death does not appear to be included in that figure.