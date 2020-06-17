As two new confirmed Covid-19 cases broke an almost month-long streak of no infections, people in mandatory quarantine have been told that swab testing is voluntary.

It goes against what many people believed was a compulsory test for those entering New Zealand - particularly those coming in from countries where Covid-19 has run rife.

Since April, everyone arriving in the country has had to spend 14 days in managed isolation or a higher level of quarantine if they have symptoms.

The Ministry of Health earlier announced that from June 8, all travellers who arrive in the country would be tested for Covid-19 at their respective facilities.

Advertisement

But some guests under mandatory quarantine in Auckland hotels have revealed that they have been told the Covid-19 swab tests are voluntary - not mandatory.

A woman staying at the Grand Millennium, in downtown Auckland, said a pamphlet guests had received said the choice was ultimately theirs.

"I'm worried that they're not testing everyone," she said.

"Isolation is so difficult, but this one thing is not compulsory. This country is doing such an incredible job, we can't mess this up."

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: New cases are two women from UK, took car to Wellington

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Isolated guests at Novotel Ellerslie not allowed to leave room, testing starts

• Covid 19 coronavirus: New Zealand has two new Covid-19 cases

• Two new New Zealand Covid cases from UK, Jacinda Ardern, David Clark, Stuart Nash fume, admit system 'failure'

The pamphlet, seen by the Herald, tells guests they would be tested on the 3rd and 12th day of their stay at the hotel.

"The Covid-19 testing is currently on a voluntary basis and will be done via nasal swab."

Although the hotel had been very comfortable and accommodating during the woman's quarantine, the lack of mandatory testing worried her.

Advertisement

She knew of another guest who had planned not to be tested, she said.

"I'm worried that others may have the virus and spread it in the community."

The woman has requested to be tested.

"I'm not scared of getting the virus, I'm more scared that if I had it and didn't know, that I could spread it."

A pamphlet to guests at the Grand Millennium Hotel tells them that testing is voluntary. Photo / Supplied

Her husband said he was shocked to hear that people could opt out of the test.

"We cannot afford to go back to a lockdown. We did the hard part, but this needs to change."

'You have the right to refuse the test'

The same option has been given to guests staying at the Sebel Auckland in Manukau, which offers studio and apartment-style accommodation.

Guests under managed isolation in New Zealand hotels are being told they have a choice whether or not to undergo swab testing for Covid-19. Photo / Supplied

In the letter provided to guests there - complete with the Ministry of Health letterhead - the third paragraph reads: "You have the right to refuse the test. However, we encourage everyone to have it.

"Refusing the test will not affect your access to other health services."

A man who arrived on a flight from Fiji and was placed there told of his surprise at reading a letter that told guests the swab test was not compulsory.

"There's a sort of disconnect with the Government and what's happening because we're being told it's voluntary."

The man, who asked to remain anonymous, said many people in mandatory quarantine had since mentioned that they would not be taking the swab test.

He knew of at least two men who had refused to have a swab test and had been allowed to leave the facility yesterday afternoon after completing their 14-day stay.

According to the guest, the men left about 3pm - the same time a press conference was being held to reveal more details about the two new Covid-19 cases confirmed and announced two hours earlier.

Most guests under mandatory quarantine there are from Western Australia, other parts of Australia and Fiji, he said.

"A lot of [people] are saying: 'Oh nah, I'm not going to get it'. I will though. For me, it's what we have to do.

"I just got angry about the whole thing. They're really strict with the social distancing here.

The Ministry of Health has been sought for comment on the issue.

There was heavy security at the Novotel Auckland hotel, in Ellerslie, yesterday after two women who stayed there last week were confirmed as having Covid-19. Photo / Dean Purcell

Two new confirmed cases

New Zealand's two new cases of Covid-19 are two women from the same family who flew from the United Kingdom, via Brisbane, on Sunday, June 7.

They were taken to the Novotel Auckland hotel, in Ellerslie, until they left for Wellington in a private car on Saturday, June 13, when an exemption was granted after a relative died the evening before.

They were not tested before leaving Auckland and were told they had to be tested for Covid-19 in Wellington.

One of the two had mild symptoms before being tested, but it was put down to a pre-existing condition, director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on the new Covid-19 cases. Video / Jacinda ardern

A negative test result was needed before someone can be released from managed isolation.

But because of the circumstances, the women's leave application was expedited and they drove to Wellington the following day.

Bloomfield said their conditions might have been picked up if the daily health check in managed isolation had been done properly, including asking them about every individual Covid-19 symptom.

"My understanding is the person who had the symptoms was asked: 'Are you okay?' ... The protocol is to go through each individual symptom.

"It may well have been that that would have elicited specific symptoms that may have led to suspicion."