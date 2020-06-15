A fleeing driver struck at least one vehicle before narrowly missing another in an attempt to escape police between Hawke's Bay's twin cities on Tuesday.

Police said a vehicle failed to stop on Karamu Rd, Hastings, about 10.40am.

A Napier man and his wife were travelling into Whakatu, 8km northeast of Hastings when they spotted a police vehicle with flashing lights about 10.45am.

Shortly after a speeding grey sedan "came straight for us driving the wrong way round the roundabout" and narrowly missed his vehicle.

Advertisement

A driver fled police this morning, narrowly missing motorists near Whakatu.

A police spokeswoman said officers pursued the vehicle and it "clipped a truck" near the intersection of Brookfields Rd and Pakowhai Rd about 10.55am.

Hawke's Bay Today understands the pursuit was then called off because it was considered too dangerous.

Police established checkpoints in the area but the vehicle escaped them. It was located a short time later at a Maraenui address.

Police were still making enquiries to locate the occupant or occupants, a police spokesperson said.

MORE TO COME