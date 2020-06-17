The child who was found dead by a family member after failing to return from a walk near Gisborne over the weekend fell about 75 metres down a slip.

Lucas Tony Mildenhall, 11, went for a walk on a farm at Whatatutu on Sunday afternoon, the Gisborne Herald reports.

A family member went looking for him after Lucas failed to return home but found him dead on the bank of a stream after the fall down an almost sheer bank.

More than $21,000 had been donated on Givealittle towards the Mildenhall family.

Advertisement

"He was much loved by all those who knew him and his family are understandably grief-stricken," the post from the Givealittle page said.

"This page is being set up to help meet the unexpected costs which arise from a bereavement."

Lucas was described as an angel taken too soon in a bereavement notice in the Hawke's Bay Today yesterday.

On the Givealittle page, donors were offering their love and support to the Mildenhall family.

"Our darling Lucas, gone but never forgotten. You took our hearts with you. Love you lots. Jen and Shane we are here for you in every way," one said.

"From a school mums eye, you were always smiling and reflected all the school's values. So Incredibly sorry for your loss," said another.

Police were alerted to the missing child at around 4pm on Sunday and he was found a short time later.

Lucas is said to have suffered head injuries.

Advertisement

The Trust Tairawhiti rescue helicopter was called to fly Lucas to the property homestead from where he was taken by ambulance to Gisborne Hospital.

Police have investigating on behalf of the coroner.