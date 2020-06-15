A Kiwi chef about to start work at Treble Cone skifield in Central Otago says we should not rush to open our borders "until it is safe".

Francesca MacKenzie, 23, was working at Whistler Blackcomb in Canada, one of the largest ski resorts in North America, when she lost her job due to the Covid-19 crisis and had to return to New Zealand in March.

"We are the first place to finally get rid of it [Covid-19]. I think to open up a transtasman bubble would be great, but they are still not quite there yet.

"I don't want to go back into lockdown and I don't want to lose my job again, so I think we should wait until it is safe ... I think our livelihoods are a little bit more important than having tourists here."

MacKenzie applied for a job through the Treble Cone website as soon as they were listed, was lucky enough to hear back after a week, and moved to Wanaka five days ago.

"I am really happy that I am a local now and if anything happens at least I can stay in my own country," MacKenzie said.

Cardrona Alpine Resort and Treble Cone general manager Bridget Legnavsky said people began inquiring about jobs at the skifields in May, but they had to wait until the country entered alert level 2 before they knew they could open.

She said between both resorts they had hired about 500 staff, half the usual number. About 150 of those were on working holiday visas or sponsored visas. About 350 were Kiwis, she said.

So far, all indications were "looking really good" with more and more bookings coming in "but you still have to realise we are expecting only 50 per cent of our normal business".

"The July school holidays are going to be fantastic but the concern for us is, what is it going to look like after that?" she said.

The opening date for Cardrona Alpine Resort and for Coronet Peak is June 26, and for Treble Cone June 27. The Remarkables ski season opening date is July 4.

Snow Farm NZ is opening on June 19th.

This article was first published in the Otago Daily Times.