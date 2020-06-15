By RNZ

In April, the number of people travelling in and out of the country fell to its lowest level in more than 50 years.

Official data shows the number of arrivals fell by more than 99 per cent on a year ago to just over 1700 because of Covid-19 border closures.

Stats NZ says that is the lowest number since the late 1960s.

The number of tourists for the year ended April was down more than 550,000 to 3.3 million.

The restrictions also brought migration to a near halt, with a seasonally adjusted gain of 220 people for the month.

The department estimates the country gained more than 76,000 migrants in the year ended April but cautions there will likely be revisions.