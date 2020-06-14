A woman has been arrested after a memorial statue in Ōtāhuhu, Auckland, was vandalised with graffiti.

A police spokesman said the 25-year-old woman had been charged with wilful damage following an incident where a memorial statue was vandalised yesterday morning.

She is due to appear in Manukau District Court on Thursday.

The spokesman would not say which statue it was, but said it involved graffiti.

Police officers also spoke to a group of young people Sunday afternoon after they were seen tagging on a statue with chalk in Albert Park.

"The group were spoken to and given a warning and made to wash the chalk off the statue," the spokesman said.

In 2017 calls went out to remove the statue in Ōtāhuhu of Colonel Marmaduke Nixon, who led troops in attacks against Waikato Māori during the New Zealand Wars.

In February 1864 he took 1500 colonial troops into the village of Rangiaōwhia, where elderly men, women and children were living, leaving 12 people dead.

Nixon was shot and his troops set alight a building where the last defenders had gathered, said to be the town's church. He died about three months later, in May.

Aucklander Shane Te Pou started a petition to remove the statue, and it culminated in the descendants of Nixon and his victims entering dialogue over how to appropriately commemorate the history.

Auckland Council Manager Treaty Settlements John Hutton said new signage would be installed at the Ōtāhuhu memorial later this year.