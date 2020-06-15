The National Party is being criticised for having an upside down Tino Rangatiratanga flag in the background of leader Todd Muller's speech yesterday.

The mistake led to dozens of tweets to the National Party and jokes about what the upside flag meant.

This kind of image would have gone through multiple people for sign-off so it does reflect quite badly on the National Party that no one realised that the tino rangatiratanga flag behind Muller is upside down https://t.co/f0U0biqZLG — Max Harris (@MaxHarr03421445) June 14, 2020

The flag’s upside down my bro. Better luck next time, nē? https://t.co/eyOZf20dwX — Leonie Hayden (@sharkpatu) June 14, 2020

The Māori Flag in the background is upside down. seems appropriate. https://t.co/u0RAeF7rgo — teanau tuiono (@teanau_tuiono) June 14, 2020

the upside down tino flag behind him is ironically quite symbolic https://t.co/hv9C7xQrJJ — Lachlan (@lachlandcp) June 14, 2020

The problem with doing poorly in politics is each mistake compounds, and makes new gaffes more likely.



The MAGA hat makes no Māori on front bench even worse.



That in turn gives greater meaning to the upside down tino rangatiratanga flag.



It's a downward spiral until you drown. — Neale Jones (@nealejones) June 14, 2020

Todd Muller: It's up to Tino Rangatiratanga flag to decide if it's upside down or not. — Level One Foxy (@FoxyLustyGrover) June 14, 2020

The upside down flag is one in a series of controversies surrounding the National Party leader, who caused a social media stir over his MAGA hat.

In the speech, Muller promised National would not increase the taxes New Zealanders pay, nor cut benefits, and would continue to increase New Zealand's investment in hospitals, schools and the welfare safety net.