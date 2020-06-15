The National Party has unveiled its new slogan and accompanying poster, as it gears up for the upcoming election.
The poster has the subject of criticism on social media, where it's been dubbed "a designer's nightmare" for, among other things, the number of fonts used in one image.
Several people were quick to also point out that the Tino Rangatiratanga flag in the background is actually upside down.
The mistake led to dozens of tweets to the National Party and jokes about what the upside flag meant.
The upside down flag is one in a series of controversies surrounding the National Party leader, who caused a social media stir over his MAGA hat.
The words in the poster were part of Todd Muller's first speech in his home province Bay of Plenty as National Party leader yesterday.
"Someone else once said: 'Let's do this'. I say: 'Sure. But you need a National Government to get it done'," he told the audience.
In the speech, Muller promised National would not increase the taxes New Zealanders pay, nor cut benefits, and would continue to increase New Zealand's investment in hospitals, schools and the welfare safety net.