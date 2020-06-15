The National Party has unveiled its new slogan and accompanying poster, as it gears up for the upcoming election.

The poster has the subject of criticism on social media, where it's been dubbed "a designer's nightmare" for, among other things, the number of fonts used in one image.

Several people were quick to also point out that the Tino Rangatiratanga flag in the background is actually upside down.

The mistake led to dozens of tweets to the National Party and jokes about what the upside flag meant.

Advertisement

This kind of image would have gone through multiple people for sign-off so it does reflect quite badly on the National Party that no one realised that the tino rangatiratanga flag behind Muller is upside down https://t.co/f0U0biqZLG — Max Harris (@MaxHarr03421445) June 14, 2020

The flag’s upside down my bro. Better luck next time, nē? https://t.co/eyOZf20dwX — Leonie Hayden (@sharkpatu) June 14, 2020

The Māori Flag in the background is upside down. seems appropriate. https://t.co/u0RAeF7rgo — teanau tuiono (@teanau_tuiono) June 14, 2020

the upside down tino flag behind him is ironically quite symbolic https://t.co/hv9C7xQrJJ — Lachlan (@lachlandcp) June 14, 2020

The problem with doing poorly in politics is each mistake compounds, and makes new gaffes more likely.



The MAGA hat makes no Māori on front bench even worse.



That in turn gives greater meaning to the upside down tino rangatiratanga flag.



It's a downward spiral until you drown. — Neale Jones (@nealejones) June 14, 2020

Todd Muller: It's up to Tino Rangatiratanga flag to decide if it's upside down or not. — Level One Foxy (@FoxyLustyGrover) June 14, 2020

The upside down flag is one in a series of controversies surrounding the National Party leader, who caused a social media stir over his MAGA hat.

The words in the poster were part of Todd Muller's first speech in his home province Bay of Plenty as National Party leader yesterday.

"Someone else once said: 'Let's do this'. I say: 'Sure. But you need a National Government to get it done'," he told the audience.

In the speech, Muller promised National would not increase the taxes New Zealanders pay, nor cut benefits, and would continue to increase New Zealand's investment in hospitals, schools and the welfare safety net.