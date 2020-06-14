By RNZ

A former Taranaki pastor facing indecent assault charges has made a brief appearance in court this morning.

Nicholas William Keig, who was a pastor with the C3 Church in New Plymouth until May last year, faces multiple charges, which include committing an indecent act and indecent assault on a woman over 16 years of age.

The charges involve several different women and span the late 1990s through to 2018.

Keig has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and elected a judge-alone trial.

In the New Plymouth District Court this morning, Keig's counsel did not oppose an application for the use of witness screens at the trial.

He was remanded on bail and ordered to reappear on August 13, when a trial date will be set.