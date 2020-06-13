Packed roads and crowded public transport are expected this afternoon in Auckland thanks to a sell-out crowd at Eden Park, a Black Lives Matter protest down Queen St and the first weekend of a new mall in the CBD.

Auckland Transport is warning people to leave home early ahead of multiple mass gatherings across the city in the first weekend of level 1.

Eden Park is sold out for this afternoon's Blues-Hurricanes matchup, with 43,000 fans buying tickets to the game.

Kick-off is at 3.35pm, and AT is recommending people head to the game early and to avoid the central city if travelling by bus.

Travel to and from Eden Park on trains and buses is free with every match ticket.

For details of train services and special event buses, go to: https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/events/investec-super-rugby-aotearoa/

An estimated 4000 people turned up to the June 1 Black Lives Matter protest in Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

At 1pm, a second Black Lives Matter protest will begin at Aotea Square, and will mean road closures and bus diversions in the central city from midday to about 5pm.

An estimated 4000 people turned up to the first protest in Auckland at the start of June.

Queen St will be closed between Wakefield and Customs Sts and Customs St will be closed between Lower Albert St and Commerce St. The City Link, Inner Link and other bus services will take detours.

Off to see the Blues today? It's going to be busy so, leave early and allow extra time for your journey. Travel on trains and all AT Metro bus services is included with your ticket.

For details, visit: www.at.govt.nz/metrochanges

The central city is also expected to be full of shoppers visiting Commercial Bay, described by one shopper as adding a sparkle and a reason to return to the CBD.

The $1 billion commercial skyscraper and mall on the waterfront has 120 local and new international names spread over 18,000sq m, plus a mix of internationally acclaimed restaurants and a 650-seat dining hall called Harbour Eats.