Two people have died in a crash on the outskirts of Christchurch early this morning.

The crash on Russley Rd (SH1) in Burnside happened around 6.45am and involved two vehicles. Both drivers died at the scene, police said in a statement.

The crash happened between Memorial Ave and Harewood Rd.

The road was initially closed in both directions but one southbound lane has now reopened. The northbound lane is expected to remain closed for several hours.

UPDATE 7;20AM

Due to a serious crash, SH1 Christchurch remains CLOSED between Harewood Rd & Memorial Ave. SCU is en route, so the road is likely to remain closed for another few hours. Plan ahead & keep an eye on this post for all the latest updates. ^EHhttps://t.co/FjK24FczyC — NZTA Canterbury/WC (@NZTACWC) June 13, 2020

The speed limit on that section of State Highway 1 is 80km/hr, with a median barrier separating north and southbound drivers.

Police said the crash happened on the northbound side but did not clarify whether both drivers were headed in the same direction - saying only that the circumstances of the crash would be subject to investigation.