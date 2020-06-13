A senior Dunedin police officer will go to trial on domestic violence and firearm charges in August. His identity will be kept under wraps until then.

Defence counsel Anne Stevens QC wanted the existence of yesterday's hearing before the Dunedin District Court to also be suppressed, but that was denied by Judge Emma Smith.

"The holding of a case review is an unremarkable matter," she said.

The high-ranking officer, aged in his 40s, was charged with assaulting a woman with whom he was in a family relationship and possession of a .22 calibre Ruger semi-automatic rifle without a licence.

He pleaded not guilty at the start of the year and the case was adjourned over the Covid-19 lockdown period during which the court only dealt with priority matters.

The defendant was originally bailed to the home of another senior Dunedin police officer but that was varied in January to an address in Mosgiel.

A trial date in August — before a judge without a jury — was set by the court yesterday.

It is expected to last a day but Crown prosecutor Riki Donnelly said that estimate was dependent on how the evidence unfolded.

Police previously confirmed the officer had been stood down when charges were laid.

An employment investigation would be held, a spokeswoman said.