A motorcyclist has died after a crash in the Waikato.

Police said the crash happened near Tauhei just after 4pm at the intersection of Tainui and Tauhei roads.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The motorcyclist was originally listed as being in a critical condition, but police confirmed at 5.22pm that they had since died.

Advertisement

Motorists have been warned diversions will be in place for several hours.

The serious crash unit is investigating.