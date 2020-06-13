By RNZ

Education Minister Chris Hipkins has announced that the investment of $38.7 million in an online programme will allow two-thirds of NCEA exams to be delivered digitally.

About 58 exams in 21 subjects at all three NCEA levels will be offered that way, compared with 35 last year.

"The response to Covid-19 has seen schools turn to online teaching and learning, supported by the Government's distance learning programme which has expanded access to digital devices and connections to households that need them," Hipkins said.

"The opportunity for students to gain NCEA qualifications through online assessments builds on this and is another step towards delivering a more modern and resilient education system."

In a recent evaluation of students' experience of NCEA online, 97 per cent of those surveyed said the exam was a positive experience.

Last year, almost 200 schools participated in NCEA online, with more than one in 10 students at those schools sitting one or more exams digitally.