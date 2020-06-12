There has been a "serious incident" at an address in eastern Bay of Plenty, police say.

Few details are available, but a police spokeswoman said people were at the address in Te Teko, 23km southwest of Whakatāne.

They were alerted about 11.15am and one person was now in custody, the spokeswoman said.

"We are speaking to this person. We are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

"Police are also speaking to witnesses to establish the circumstances."

The scene had been cordoned off and was being examined by officers.